Grenadian-Irish lawyer appointed to judicial office against all odds

Jason Raeburn

A 32-year-old solicitor with Grenadian and Irish parents is set to become the youngest-ever deputy master in the High Court in England and Wales.

Jason Raeburn, an associate at Baker McKenzie in London, is due to be sworn in as a deputy master in the Chancery Division of the High Court.

The deputy master is a sworn judge in England and Wales, unlike in Ireland where the equivalent position is considered a quasi-judicial office.

As well as being believed to be the youngest person ever appointed to the post, Mr Raeburn, whose mother was a teacher in Ireland, is state-educated, a solicitor and from an ethnic minority background, all uncommon traits among judges, The Times reports.